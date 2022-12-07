Brokerages Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Target Price at $47.90

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Trading Up 3.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after buying an additional 66,732 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $709,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $875,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.94. 66,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,310. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.41.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

