Brokerages Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) PT at $1,357.20

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,357.20.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,453.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,281.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,252.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total transaction of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

