Brokerages Set Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) PT at $37.57

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPLX. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 618.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 112,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 96,752 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 164,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Mplx by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mplx by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Mplx by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Price Performance

Mplx Increases Dividend

MPLX traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. 84,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Mplx has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

