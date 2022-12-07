Brokerages Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target at $46.56

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

ZNTL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,216. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $85.95.

In related news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 431,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,639,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,125 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,199,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,474 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,789,000 after acquiring an additional 100,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,258,000 after acquiring an additional 95,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,520,000 after acquiring an additional 53,599 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

