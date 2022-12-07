Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1,600.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,386 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,154 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after buying an additional 84,514 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 110,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.40. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

