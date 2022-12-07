BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Matthew J. Gould Buys 11,876 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $235,976.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,182,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,232,360.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. 69,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,624. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $25.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

BRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 566.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

