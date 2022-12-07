Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Director Richard A. Packer Sells 20,000 Shares

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,645.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of Bruker stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $66.19. 304,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,554. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.19. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $85.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bruker to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Bruker by 4.7% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Bruker by 6.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Bruker by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

