Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Trading 3.8% Higher

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.70 and last traded at $64.57. 36,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,840,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.
Builders FirstSource Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.85.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
