Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Trading 3.8% Higher

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.70 and last traded at $64.57. 36,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,840,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

About Builders FirstSource

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $96,810,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 100.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,896 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 579.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,171,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,914,000 after acquiring an additional 999,235 shares during the period. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,055,000 after acquiring an additional 909,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.