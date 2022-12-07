Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,970,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 54,110 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up 1.7% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 1.25% of Cameco worth $104,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,058,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,199 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 94,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 42,030 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 282,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cameco

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.