Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.90-$3.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.00 EPS.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of CPB traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.68. The company had a trading volume of 130,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,310. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.78 and a 1-year high of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,360,000 after buying an additional 153,741 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,993,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,832,000 after buying an additional 73,127 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,404,000 after acquiring an additional 51,846 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.