Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$72.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$78.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$67.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

TSE CM opened at C$58.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$55.35 and a 12-month high of C$83.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.05%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.