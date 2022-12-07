Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$157.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$157.53.

CNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

CNR stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$171.26. 342,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,346. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$137.26 and a 52 week high of C$174.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$159.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$154.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.733 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

