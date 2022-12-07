Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cerus’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CERS. BTIG Research cut their price target on Cerus to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cerus Trading Down 1.5 %
Cerus stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Cerus has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 520,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 3.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 81,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 214,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
