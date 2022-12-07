Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Acquires £171.60 in Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating) insider Tim Weller acquired 715 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £171.60 ($209.24).

Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Tim Weller purchased 708 shares of Capita stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £169.92 ($207.19).

LON:CPI traded down GBX 0.13 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 23.39 ($0.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.81. The stock has a market cap of £393.99 million and a P/E ratio of 180.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.90. Capita plc has a 12-month low of GBX 19.89 ($0.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 48.43 ($0.59).

About Capita

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capita from GBX 29 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.34) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

