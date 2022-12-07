Capital Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,707,000 after purchasing an additional 265,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,057,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,485,000 after acquiring an additional 237,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 108,179 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,156,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,018,000 after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 53,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. 2,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,457. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.08.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.49% and a negative return on equity of 47.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,796.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,977 shares of company stock worth $93,130 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ACAD. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

