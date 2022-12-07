Capital Impact Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,947 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after buying an additional 2,911,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,481,000 after buying an additional 601,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $321,022,000 after buying an additional 323,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after buying an additional 2,263,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 50,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,126. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

