Capital Impact Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

EPAM traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $339.08. 3,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,177. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.58. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $719.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.22 and a 200 day moving average of $354.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.87.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.