Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,207 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 51.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 90.9% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 168,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 80,288 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 168,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Shares of PFBC stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.84. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,396. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

