Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 482,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after buying an additional 216,305 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FATE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.12. 39,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $66.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

