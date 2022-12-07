Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $514,000 Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after buying an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,531,000 after buying an additional 68,770 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,949,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,880,000 after buying an additional 323,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,149,000 after purchasing an additional 81,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,522,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 83,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.76. 17,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,572. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 92.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.58%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLMN. TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $6,118,088.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,407.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 261,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $6,118,088.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,407.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,610.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 724,508 shares of company stock worth $17,083,646 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

