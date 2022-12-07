Capital Impact Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $240,644.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,701,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,116,828.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $392,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,434,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,422,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,831 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $240,644.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,701,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,116,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 621,103 shares of company stock valued at $16,844,908. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 1.2 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,963. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.07.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

