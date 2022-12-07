Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 620 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 241,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 48,662 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 4.9 %

ALGT stock traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.40. 2,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,021. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $196.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.07). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $190.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

