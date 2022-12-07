Caption Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Caption Management LLC cut its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,050 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Exelon by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 112,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Exelon by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 304,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 164,401 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,235 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 1.3 %

EXC traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $42.32. 451,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,417,333. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.