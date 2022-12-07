Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) by 825.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SMOG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.25. 239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,669. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.08 and a 200 day moving average of $124.33. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $102.73 and a 12 month high of $167.52.

