Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TrueBlue were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TrueBlue by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,480,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,795,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,867,000 after buying an additional 41,345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,275 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TrueBlue

In related news, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $32,607.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Garrett Ferencz sold 1,523 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $32,607.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Goings sold 5,323 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $106,513.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TBI traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.84. 7,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,575. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $649.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $575.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TBI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TrueBlue to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

TrueBlue Profile

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.