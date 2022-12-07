Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 77.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,730,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 108.6% in the first quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 791,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 412,130 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

BUG stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. The company had a trading volume of 29,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,624. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33.

