Captrust Financial Advisors Has $95,000 Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,012.1% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 519,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,628,000 after purchasing an additional 472,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,332.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 489,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 455,602 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $9,949,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLMN. UBS Group began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

In related news, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,222 shares in the company, valued at $9,078,494.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,538.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,494.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 724,508 shares of company stock worth $17,083,646 over the last three months. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,572. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 59.58%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

