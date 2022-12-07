Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $88,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBUS. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBUS traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $70.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,862. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.39. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.20.

