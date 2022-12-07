Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $96,000 in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

VVR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.89. 10,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,077. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $4.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

