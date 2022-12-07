Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF alerts:

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of EQL stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,114. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.