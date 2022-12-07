Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 5,593 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 1,002.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nutanix were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 36.6% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,819,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after acquiring an additional 487,913 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nutanix by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 2,009,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,392,000 after purchasing an additional 328,080 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $552,269.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 24,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $552,269.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTNX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.16. 131,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,030. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $34.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

