Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 4,803 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14,955.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 451.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDIS traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.54. 2,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,513. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13.

