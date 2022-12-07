Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 815 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 277.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. 2,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,209. The stock has a market cap of $760.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

