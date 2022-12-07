Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 242.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

PMAY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. 4,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,201. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.