CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Position Increased by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CarGurus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,989,000 after buying an additional 199,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CarGurus by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,194,000 after buying an additional 44,451 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 40.0% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,769,000 after buying an additional 422,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarGurus by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after buying an additional 50,774 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CarGurus to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on CarGurus to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARG traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. 13,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,521. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.18 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.76%. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Profile

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.