Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Down to $6.71

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.71, but opened at $5.91. Carvana shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 670,792 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $834.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,315.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760. 17.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Carvana by 49.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670,993 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Carvana by 29.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after buying an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.5% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after buying an additional 1,268,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 33.3% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.