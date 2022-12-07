Casdin Capital LLC Has $17.73 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Casdin Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 880,000 shares during the period. Exact Sciences accounts for about 1.5% of Casdin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Exact Sciences worth $17,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 57,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,788. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.37. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $87.23.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

