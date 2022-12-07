Casdin Capital LLC Has $17.73 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Casdin Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 880,000 shares during the period. Exact Sciences accounts for about 1.5% of Casdin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Casdin Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Exact Sciences worth $17,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.91. The company had a trading volume of 57,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,788. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.37. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $87.23.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $523.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.78 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 35.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
