Casdin Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 300,000 PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,000. Casdin Capital LLC owned 0.66% of PMV Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

PMVP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,661. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

