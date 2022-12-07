Casdin Capital LLC Sells 1,575,000 Shares of Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Casdin Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575,000 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Science 37 worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Science 37 by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,039,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,610,000 after purchasing an additional 64,341 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Science 37 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,724,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Science 37 by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 353,156 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Science 37 by 466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,755,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,358 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Science 37 by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 772,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Science 37 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Science 37 from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Science 37 from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Science 37 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Science 37 Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of SNCE stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,756. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. Science 37 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 72.32% and a negative net margin of 66.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science 37 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science 37 Profile

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

