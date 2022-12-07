Casdin Capital LLC Takes $10.75 Million Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,000. Karuna Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Casdin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,121,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,940,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,349,000 after acquiring an additional 161,930 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 974,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,537,000 after acquiring an additional 110,681 shares in the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC now owns 881,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 432,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,829. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.88. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.14. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.46, for a total transaction of $1,217,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total transaction of $2,403,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,604.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.46, for a total value of $1,217,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,100 shares of company stock worth $17,418,573 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on KRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.47.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Stories

