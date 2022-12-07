Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Trading Up 4.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.6% on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $256.00 to $263.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Casey’s General Stores traded as high as $242.00 and last traded at $240.58. 815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 208,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.96.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $269.00 to $286.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.13.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

