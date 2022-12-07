CastleKnight Management LP Acquires 45,800 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after buying an additional 2,528,942 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 81.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,652 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 99.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,366,000 after purchasing an additional 815,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,161,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 774,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,155,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Shares of GT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.65. 94,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,179. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

