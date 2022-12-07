CastleKnight Management LP Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,020,956. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.77.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 303,656 shares valued at $20,129,470. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

