CastleKnight Management LP Boosts Stock Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

CastleKnight Management LP boosted its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the quarter. New Fortress Energy accounts for approximately 1.0% of CastleKnight Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 160.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFE. Barclays lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

NFE traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,743. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.