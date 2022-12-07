CastleKnight Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.33% of Daseke worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Daseke in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Daseke by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Daseke in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in Daseke during the first quarter valued at $85,000. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daseke Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DSKE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,906. Daseke, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $366.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Activity at Daseke

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 2.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Daseke news, Director Charles F. Serianni bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at $304,754.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Daseke

(Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

