CastleKnight Management LP Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP owned about 0.18% of Danaos worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 2,111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 265,413 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaos by 1,141.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 203,718 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,887,000 after buying an additional 187,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $7,324,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $4,921,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $2,759,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Danaos Stock Performance

Danaos Announces Dividend

Shares of DAC stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,590. Danaos Co. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $107.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Danaos Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.