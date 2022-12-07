CastleKnight Management LP Purchases 8,600 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.14% of Ultra Clean worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.61. 6,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,422. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $60.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $635.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $472,862.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,360.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 14,814 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $472,862.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,360.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,914 shares of company stock worth $774,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

