CastleKnight Management LP Raises Stock Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP owned 0.25% of BrightView worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BrightView during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BrightView during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

BrightView Trading Down 0.9 %

BrightView Profile

Shares of BV stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.15 million, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.31. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

