CastleKnight Management LP Sells 6,700 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CastleKnight Management LP lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.
Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.4 %
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
