Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Coastwise Capital Group LLC

Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 75,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $180.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.50. The stock had a trading volume of 121,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,420. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.62 and its 200 day moving average is $196.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85. The stock has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Articles

